Citizens seek PM, CM intervention to fast-track Bengaluru suburban rail airport corridor

BENGALURU: A citizens’ body from Bengaluru has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking urgent intervention to expedite Corridor-1 (C1) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), citing severe delays in what they describe as a much-needed but much-delayed project.

In letters addressed to both leaders, Citizens for Citizens (C4C) said BSRP is expected to significantly impact the quality of life of about 2 crore people living in and around Bengaluru. The forum thanked the Prime Minister for reviewing the project on the Pragati platform on December 31, 2025, and directing authorities to speed up execution.

The body pointed out that when the BSRP was sanctioned in October 2020, the most vital corridor connecting the heart of Bengaluru with the airport was prioritised for completion within 36 months. However, 63 months after sanction, on-ground work on Corridor-1 has not yet begun. They noted that the latest target set by K-RIDE for completion of the corridor is March 2030, which would mean 113 months from the date of sanction instead of the originally planned 36 months.

Calling the revised timeline beyond comprehension and acceptability in today’s age, the forum said that under dynamic governance and strong leadership, a 10-year period from sanction was unjustifiable. The letter to the Chief Minister also noted that the project is being executed by K-RIDE, in which the Karnataka government holds a 51 per cent stake, and that even the Directorate of Urban Land Transport had earlier said that Corridor-1 must be prioritised.