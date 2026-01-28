Clean Slate: Rohini Nilekani's new book is an invitation to be playful

Many adults among us were children who couldn’t wait to grow up, only to realise later that something precious was left behind along the way. That realisation often came with a question – if the early years really mattered so much, why were we in such a hurry to control them? That sense of loss, of having rushed through childhood, is the core of philanthropist and writer Rohini Nilekani’s The Playbook of Play, a concept book consisting of blank pages that urges adults to slow down and look again at the early years they now shape for others.

“The first eight years are a biological window of opportunity. Science shows that 85 per cent of brain development happens in this period,” says Nilekani. For her, this is not just a statistic but a call for attention, as she notes how India’s National Education Policy reinforces this understanding by ‘centralising play as the way children learn best’ and by recognising ‘a learning continuum from age three to eight through play.’ Yet, knowing this has not made adults calmer. If anything, it has intensified anxiety, Nilekani believes. Her philanthropic works, alongside Bachpan Manao, an initiative seeded by the EkStep Foundation, also shape the book’s wider ambition to make childhood life itself rather than a preparation for it.

The Playbook of Play was a result of this thought to raise awareness of the abundance of childhood and celebrate growth and learning opportunities for every child in their first eight years through joy, care and responsibility. “The book is not a guidebook in the conventional sense. I wanted to create a creative provocation – to help adults see that learning through play in these early foundational years,” says the writer, who has also penned book like Stillborn, Uncommon Ground and Hungry Little Sky Monster.

The title itself plays as a deliberate tease or a misdirection. “Adults often seek a mastery manual to ease their worries and anxiety,” she explains, adding, “But the moment you open it, you realise the surprise – play doesn’t need a book.”