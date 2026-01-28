Doctors warn: Misdiagnosing congenital glaucoma in infants can cause irreversible vision loss

BENGALURU: Postponing diagnosis of glaucoma in infants mistaking it for an infection or allergy may lead to irreversible vision loss. Doctors warn to keep an eye on subtle but early signs.

Congenital glaucoma may seem like a common eye infection or allergy, with symptoms such as excessive tearing, redness and sensitivity to light.

Dr Supriya Shetty, Consultant Ophthalmology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital said that infants may keep their eyes tightly shut, often misinterpreted as irritation. “Unlike infections, glaucoma usually does not cause thick or sticky discharge, this difference is easily overlooked,” she said.

“Once the optic nerve is damaged, it is irreversible. Treatment can only prevent further progression”, said Dr Sowmya Krishna, Glaucoma Specialist at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital. Paediatric glaucoma is common as early stages of the disease often does not show obvious symptoms. Prolonged and unsupervised use of over-the-counter steroid eye drops in children cause further complications.

Congenital glaucoma affects about one in 10,000 live births and is caused by developmental abnormalities in the eye’s drainage system, which leads to increased eye pressure. Most paediatric glaucoma cases require surgical intervention, while medicines are mainly used to control eye pressure before surgery.

Doctors advised parents to seek immediate medical attention if infants have persistent watering of the eyes, sensitivity to light, enlarged or asymmetrical eyes, corneal clouding, or difficulty fixing their gaze on light, as early detection is crucial in preserving vision.