Doddaballapura New Year murder: Row over matchbox ends in killing, CCTV clears wrongly detained youth

BENGALURU: In a classic case of mistaken identity, a 25-year-old youth was detained by the police for allegedly killing his friend. However, CCTV footage came to his rescue as probe later revealed that four people, including a minor, had killed the victim after he refused to buy a matchbox.

The incident took place in Vinayaka Nagar of Bashettahalli village in Doddaballapura Rural police station limits.

The police said the deceased, Sumantha Jamindar (23), and his friend, Nikhil (25), both natives of Odisha, worked at a factory. They were partying at Nikhil’s house on New Year’s Eve and later stepped out for a walk around 12.30 am on January 1.

During this time, four persons on the road asked them for a matchbox. When they replied that they did not have one, the accused allegedly asked Jamindar to bring a matchbox for them. An argument broke out, during which the accused allegedly assaulted them. They dragged Jamindar to a nearby house, and pushed him from the second floor, leading to his death. Meanwhile, Nikhil fled the scene, and the accused also escaped.

The police said residents alerted them in the morning about a body lying near the house, following which they learnt that it was a case of murder. During the investigation, the police collected details of the victim and found that Jamindar and Nikhil had been partying the previous night.