First land compensation for Bengaluru Business Corridor handed out

BENGALURU: The long-pending Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project, envisioned as a game-changer for the city’s future connectivity, crossed an important milestone on Tuesday with the successful distribution of its first land acquisition compensation cheque.

The project, aimed at easing traffic movement between the city and its peripheral areas, has formally entered the compensation phase of land acquisition. The first beneficiary, Asif Ali Niyaz, who gave up 4 guntas of his land for the project, received two cheques of Rs 28.80 lakh each, amounting to a total compensation of Rs 57.60 lakh.

Officials stated that the process to acquire the remaining 33 guntas of land owned by him is also under way through the Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

The officials described the development as a strong foundation for a new chapter in Bengaluru’s infrastructure growth and long-term urban mobility planning.