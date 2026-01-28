Forest officials join Customs at Bengaluru airport to curb wildlife trafficking

BENGALURU: To handle increasing cases of wildlife cases being reported at Kempegowda International Airport, Customs officials are now getting expert support from the Karnataka forest department.

From January 26, a team of four forest personnel has been working in shifts with Customs officials in scrutinising and analysing all items passing through the security check for domestic and international travel.

This initiative came to fruition after nearly two-and-a-half months of discussion. Now, cases will be booked against violaters under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act, said Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bengaluru Rural Division) G Santosh Kumar on Tuesday.

Following the launch of the partnership, the Customs has also handed over its cases registered since January 2025 to the forest department. As per data, in the last one year, around 22 cases have been booked by the Customs for illegal import and export of wild animals -- mainly from South East Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia.

As per data, there were 19 cases of import from January 2025 till date, and three export cases from August-November 2025. A forest official said no export cases have been recorded since November last year.