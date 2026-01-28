GBA chief seeks more time for door-to-door voter verification ahead of polls

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday directed the Election Department to write to the State Election Commission for extension of time for door-to-door verification of voters’ lists ahead of the GBA Municipal Corporation elections.

On Tuesday, he met representatives of political parties on the instructions given in the revised circular of the State Election Commission on the publication of ward-wise draft voter lists for five municipal corporations. He said, “Representatives of political parties requested that names of voters in an Assembly constituency, spread over many wards, are not repeated in different wards.

The draft voters’ list was published on January 19, 2026 in connection with the GBA elections, and the State Election Commission released the revised schedule on January 22, 2026.

The State Election Commission directed that there should be one polling booth for a maximum of 1,500 voters. Polling booths will be set up in all wards as per voter numbers, said a senior official.

Leaders of political parties were told to give a list of booth-level agents in the 5 city corporations immediately, and that in case of any complaints, commissioners of respective urban corporations can be contacted directly and a complaint can be filed.