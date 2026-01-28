Metro extension to Doddaballapur under consideration, Karnataka govt tells Assembly

BENGALURU: The possibility of extending the Metro to Doddaballapur is under discussion, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda told the Assembly on Monday. Replying on behalf of Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, he said the government plans to revise the existing Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), in which Metro connectivity to Doddaballapur can be included.

Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, who raised the issue during question hour, said Doddaballapur is growing rapidly and is now part of Bengaluru Rural district. After the State government announced the 5400-acre KWIN (Knowledge, Well-Being and Innovation) City, and with Foxconn company now functional, over 45,000 people are working here. Builders are coming up and starting new layouts. “There was a proposal to start Metro service from Yelahanka to Doddaballapur via Rajanukunte in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2020, with 26km of Metro connectivity,” he said.

Byregowda said there is no proposal to include Doddaballapur in the CMP due to development and more industrial areas coming up in and around Doddaballapur. “At present, Metro 2A, 2B lines are coming up till Kempegowda International Airport, and work is expected to be completed by end of 2027. There is a discussion on taking the same line from Yelahanka to Doddaballapur. Meanwhile, the government has approved Metro Phase 3 and 3A, but the line to Doddaballapur is not included in these phases either.

Byregowda said the CMP will be revised, and there has been a change in Bengaluru since it was last made. “The government has taken up CMP revision now, and will refer Doddaballapur line to the CMP expert committee. The committee will give a report on what is to be taken up after Phase 3 and 3A, all his (Dheeraj’s) proposals will be included,’’ the minister said.