Bengaluru

Over 10,000 join Mahethon–2026 at MAHE Bengaluru, prize money totals Rs 13.75 lakh

Marathon featured half, 10K, 5K and 3K categories; armed forces personnel and persons with disabilities also participated on AIMS-certified route.
The marathon featured multiple race categories, including half marathon (21.1K), 10K, 5K and 3K
The marathon featured multiple race categories, including half marathon (21.1K), 10K, 5K and 3K
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) organised Mahethon–2026 at its Bengaluru campus with over 10,000 participants joining the run. The marathon featured an AIMS-certified route, with the race starting and ending at the MAHE campus.

The marathon featured multiple race categories, including half marathon (21.1K), 10K, 5K and 3K. People from armed forces and persons with disabilities also participated in MAHETHON.

The fastest runners in each category were awarded with a total prize money pool of Rs 13.75 lakh. Dr Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, MAHE; Dr Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, and others were present. =

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com