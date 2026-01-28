Six OBG specialists to join Vani Vilas on contract

BENGALURU: In view of a shortage of specialist doctors at Vani Vilas Hospital following recent transfers, the Health and Family Welfare department has ordered the recruitment of six Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (OBG) on contract basis under National Health Mission (NHM).

According to a proposal from the Commissioner, steps are being taken to strengthen comprehensive obstetric services at Ghosha Hospital under Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre, and at Vani Vilas Hospital under Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. As part of this exercise, four obstetricians and gynaecologists from Vani Vilas Hospital were transferred to Ghosha Hospital.

The transfer led to a shortage of specialists at Vani Vilas Hospital, which manages a heavy patient load of around 400 outpatients and 120 inpatients every day.

The hospital also receives referrals from several districts, increasing workload and the need for specialist care. In view of the pressure on existing staff and requirement to ensure uninterrupted obstetric and gynaecological services, the Medical Superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital sought approval for additional specialist appointments.

After examining the proposal, the department ordered that six posts of obstetricians and gynaecologists be filled on contract basis under the NHM scheme, in accordance with prescribed rules and guidelines. The salary and related expenses of the appointed specialists will be borne entirely from NHM funds.