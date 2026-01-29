Bengalureans at World Economic Forum share a glimpse behind the scenes

Beyond representing his all-coconut brand, Madhu Kargund, founder of Tengin, was carrying the untold story of a women-led collective, rural artisans and placing the humble coconut on a global map. At an event packed to the rafters with policymakers, tech CEOs and global business leaders, Kargund’s samples – coconut chips and chocolate treats sweetened with coconut sugar – all homegrown in the small town of Arsikere, Hassan, where he hails from, caught businesswoman Ananya Birla’s attention. “I told her the backstory of how a women-led collective comprising rural farmers was a core part of the initiative. I offered a packet too but she said she would prefer purchasing it. I thought she would have forgotten but she later shared our story on social media – all of which means a lot,” Kargund tells us from Switzerland. It was quite by chance he ran into Birla. “I spotted Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and wanted feedback about the chips and coconut shell souvenirs I had given him during the G20 Summit in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, someone introduced me to Ananya saying, ‘He’s shy but his coconut chips are awesome!’,” Kargund chuckles. He goes onto add, “Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was also present, had already sampled our products; his wife had visited our stall at an event by FICCI FLO in Bengaluru.”

It so happened that Kargund was in Buchs on a longish trip to visit his wife who works in the IT sector. Upon realising that Davos was a short train ride away, Kargund decided to hop on in the hope of a rich pay-off. Beyond networking with many others like prominent politician and TV actor Smriti Irani; Industries Minister M B Patil; he used the platform to highlight topics like how climate change and global geopolitics affect farmers, the importance of sustainable agriculture and women’s economic empowerment.

Incidentally, right in the midst of the pandemic Kargund started his venture after a corporate stint. In those early days he had spoken to CE, even wondering if his move was at the right time considering the uncertain climate. But the answer seems clear with his coconut company going places.