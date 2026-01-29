Bengaluru: Private companies sign MoU to hire 600 skilled freshers from GTTC

BENGALURU: In a positive development for the state, around 600 people from Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) will be employed by private companies and an MoU was signed in this regard in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

One of the GTTCs in Karnataka signed an MoU with Rangsons Aerospace, India’s premier aerospace manufacturing companies to recruit 200 diploma students trained at the institution.

In a similar move, Exide Energy, a battery manufacturer signed an MoU to employ around 400 GTTC students.

Sandesh P Satish, Chief Human Resources Officer, Rangsons Aerospace, said, "We are looking to recruit nearly 200 professionals across 35 trades, including welding, CNC operations, setting and programming, laser cutting, fitting, sheet metal, tooling and design engineering, quality control and non-destructive testing. GTTC is one such institution where students are trained comprehensively in all these skills."

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanaprakash R Patil and others were present on this occasion.