Domestic help arrested for stealing valuables worth Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, eight diamond rings, and cash, totally worth around Rs 1 crore, from the villa of an US citizen on Rustum Bagh Main Road off Old Airport Road.

The accused Chandan (29), is a resident of Jeevan Bima Nagar and hails from West Bengal. Mariela Morino (54), a native of Texas, has been living in the villa for the last one-and-a-half years with her husband. She works as a manager with an oil and gas company in Bellandur.

On January 21, she filed a complaint alleging the theft of eight diamond rings, white and yellow gold bracelets and a necklace, along with Rs 38,000 in cash, from a cupboard in her house.

She suspected the involvement of domestic staff. Seven domestic helps working at her house were questioned, and their fingerprints were collected. Chandan, who was working for the last six months, was later found to be suspicious and was subjected to further questioning.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the theft and was arrested. The stolen gold ornaments and cash were recovered from him.