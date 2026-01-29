Drug syndicate linked to Thailand busted in Bengaluru, 10 held

BENGALURU: The Amruthahalli police have arrested 10 drug peddlers, including students and software engineers, who were part of a syndicate that sourced drugs from Thailand through mules and received consignments at airports after evading customs officials.

The accused also procured LSD strips through the dark web under the name “Team Kalki”. The police seized 3 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 10 kg of ganja, and 500 LSD strips, all worth around Rs 4 crore.

The accused have been identified as Kushal Gowda (23), an aeronautical engineer who has a previous drug case in Tumakuru; Shashank (22), an LLB student; and Sagar (29), a native of Ramanagara, and a bouncer by profession. All three are residents of Bengaluru. The other accused are Wilson (48), Ashir Ali (36), Riyaz (35), and KP Shiab (30), all car drivers; Sajad (34), a cook; Abdul Nasir (28), who works at a medical shop; and Abhinav (21), a software engineer. All seven are natives of Kerala and were staying in different parts of the city.

The police said that based on a tip-off about drug peddling near the Jakkur railway track on January 19, four accused were arrested, including two from other states. From their possession, 1 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, and 8 kg of ganja were seized, and a case was registered.