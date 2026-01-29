Five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority vie for lion’s share in maiden budget

BENGALURU: All the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are busy preparing their budget proposals.

The corporation officials are also searching for a venue to release their maiden budgets. Sources in the GBA said that finding a suitable venue has become a challenge.

“Under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the budget was used to be released in the council hall and, then, at Town Hall. It is now understood that the Central City Corporation will use the Town Hall for its maiden budget. So the other corporations are looking for bigger spaces, if not similar, to release their maiden budgets,” the GBA sources said.

When the five corporations were formed they were given Rs 1,500 crore each to undertake various civic works. This was for the seven months left in the financial year 2025-26.

Expectations are high but allocation approval will depend on government grants and overall outlay sanctioned by the GBA committee, headed by the chief minister, the source added.

Officials in the Central City Corporation hope for a lion’s share since it houses prominent commercial and government offices. “The city centre is always in news. It needs to be well maintained--good and clean roads, parks and playgrounds. The buildings also need to be well maintained. The budget proposal is being prepared accordingly,” an official said.