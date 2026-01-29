Five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority vie for lion’s share in maiden budget

BENGALURU: All the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are busy preparing their budget proposals.
The corporation officials are also searching for a venue to release their maiden budgets. Sources in the GBA said that finding a suitable venue has become a challenge.
“Under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the budget was used to be released in the council hall and, then, at Town Hall. It is now understood that the Central City Corporation will use the Town Hall for its maiden budget. So the other corporations are looking for bigger spaces, if not similar, to release their maiden budgets,” the GBA sources said.
When the five corporations were formed they were given Rs 1,500 crore each to undertake various civic works. This was for the seven months left in the financial year 2025-26.
Expectations are high but allocation approval will depend on government grants and overall outlay sanctioned by the GBA committee, headed by the chief minister, the source added.
Officials in the Central City Corporation hope for a lion’s share since it houses prominent commercial and government offices. “The city centre is always in news. It needs to be well maintained--good and clean roads, parks and playgrounds. The buildings also need to be well maintained. The budget proposal is being prepared accordingly,” an official said.
Officials from the North City Corporation struck a different note. “This part of the city houses many tech giants, high rise commercial and residential spaces. Many parts have experienced flooding. Like City Central, all public utilities need to be shifted underground. The areas here are rapidly growing. Along with maintaining roads, new ones need to be laid. There is competition among the corporations, but it is healthy,” a senior North City Corporation official said.
Engineers in the East and West divisions said that these areas are continuously growing and newer layouts are being formed. “In the past many areas were neglected due to various reasons. But now with the division of the corporations, each area needs special focus for thorough developmental works,” the engineers said.
However, the proposal being drafted by officials from the South City Corporation is being chalked out on different lines. The officials highlighted that many residential and commercial spaces share boundaries with forests and have been noting many conflict cases. So along with maintaining green patches, development cannot be compromised upon, keeping the rising competition in mind, they said.