Greater Bengaluru Authority to form task forces for road work, illegal buildings

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday directed his officials to form separate task forces to monitor road widening work and unauthorised buildings in the limits of five corporations.

He was speaking at a coordination meeting of various departments under GBA to resolve issues that arise during implementation of development projects in the city. This decision comes in the wake of many civic activists accusing GBA officials of failing to act against errant building owners.

Referring to the work on Panathur road in the limits of East City Corporation, he said a road should be constructed near the railway line and forest land there for the benefit of the people. Steps should be taken to start work on the new road soon in coordination with all stakeholders.

He instructed the officials to inspect the work on widening Nagawara Main Road and Hosur Road (Anepalya Junction). Rao said the face recognition attendance system should be installed for pourakarmikas in all corporation offices. “This system has been installed in the limits of the Central City Corporation. Officials of other corporations should install the system in the next two weeks,” he added.

To prevent fire accidents in summer, a hydrant system should be set up across the city. Steps should be taken to build water tanks in vulnerable areas of the city, he said and stressed the need to establish a fire control room in GBA. Referring to some pending railway overpass and underpass projects, he said a list of all works undertaken in the city by the Railways should be prepared at the earliest. “Hold a meeting with railway officials on completing the pending projects soon,” he told the GBA officials.