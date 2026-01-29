Masked and Mysterious: Bengaluru fans share their expectations ahead of Season 4 release today

More than anything else, what romance enthusiasts are craving is the return of longing gazes, building tension and a ‘man who yearns,’ in Kushmitha’s words, as she explains, “A fictional man who yearns is top tier for me personally. I would love it if the energy from season two is back, because Anthony’s actor, Jonathan Bailey, did such a wonderful job on that front, but season three was lacking that.” The story seems set up to facilitate drama, with trailers hinting that Benedict and his sister Eloise team up to discover the lady in the silver gown’s identity.

While season 3 may have received mixed reviews, several changes to the plot (from Julia Quinn’s original book series) like revealing gossip columnist Lady Whistledown’s identity earlier than expected, are bound to have consequences that ripple across this season. Fans seem to have few qualms with the changes. “I care more about if the emotions and the characters are feeling are right than following the book word for word. Bridgerton has always taken creative freedom, and as long as the story still feels meaningful, I’m okay with changes,” says HR professional Aradhana Bangara.

The end of Season 3 left viewers on a cliffhanger that some found controversial but others look forward to seeing developed – Bridgerton sister Francesca being introduced to her husband’s female cousin, while in the books, this introduction is to the man she ends up marrying after her first husband’s death. Fans have speculated that this means Francesca will get a queer love story in a later season. “I am so on board with this and it is great for inclusivity. Canonically, Francesca’s story is circled around her infertility and difficulty having kids but she later ends up having a child with her second husband. Now, since it’s a woman, I want to see how they’re going to pull it off,” says content marketing specialist Kathleen George.

As the weekend approaches, fans are ready to cuddle up alone or with loved ones and tune in to escape from everyday life into a fantasy that has proven to infuse them with hope. “It’s a little bit of a break from your mundane life – the costumes are extravagant, the sets are beautiful and it lets you believe in something,” concludes Abraham.