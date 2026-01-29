Public toilets in Bengaluru are unsafe for specially-abled, women: BNP

BENGALURU: An audit of 38 public toilets in the city’s southern localities through local ‘area sabhas’ between Nov 2025 and Jan 2026, has revealed that 95% of them are unusable for persons with disabilities.

The audit was conducted by Bengauru Navanirmana Party (BNP). BNP founder general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said that the audit also shed light on other factors like zero transgender toilets across 21 wards, only 45% are fully functional, 92% have steps; no usable ramps, 71% unsafe for women, 100% are tanker water dependent, and 82% charge users without receipts.

The key findings were presented to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner, said Narasimhan.

As per the Right to Persons With Disability (RPwD) Act 2016, public toilets must be accessible, barrier-free, and designed to cater to the needs of persons with disabilities. Additionally, in January 2025, the Supreme Court declared that access to clean, functional, and safe public toilets is a fundamental right under Article 21.

The findings point to a near total exclusion of persons with disabilities, with over 95 per cent of toilets inaccessible in practice, 92 per cent having steps blocking entry, and none equipped with usable ramps.

Toilets designated for PwDs were frequently found locked or used as storage, only partially accessible.