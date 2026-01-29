Scooter theft probe in Bengaluru uncovers inter-state SUV theft racket

BENGALURU: The Govindapura police, while probing a two-wheeler theft case, uncovered a gang involved in stealing high-end SUV cars in Delhi and selling them in South India using forged documents. The police arrested two people and seized nine cars and a two-wheeler, worth Rs 2.31 crore. The accused have been identified as Syed Nizam (37), a resident of Frazer Town and a native of Hyderabad, and Mohammed Muzaffar (26), a resident of Golconda in Telangana. Both are car drivers and dealers.

The police said that a scooter theft case was registered on January 4. While analysing CCTV footage, the police detained Syed Nizam near an Indira Canteen the next day and took him into custody. During interrogation, he revealed that his friend in Delhi used to steal cars and hand them over to him to be sold at low prices in South India.

He disclosed the involvement of his associate Mohammed Muzaffar, who was arrested on January 14 in Hyderabad. The probe revealed that they sold the stolen cars using forged documents. The Delhi-based gang allegedly stole vehicles by breaking the glass and using high-end machines to start the cars.

The vehicles were then transported by road to Bengaluru. The nine cars were parked in vacant plots in HBR and HBCS Layouts in the city and were seized along with a two-wheeler. The total value of the seized vehicles is estimated at Rs 2.31 crore.

A senior police officer said the cars were stolen in Delhi and FIRs have been registered there. The city police have informed the Delhi police about the accused and other details.