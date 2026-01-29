Seegehalli government school finally gets solution for years of water shortage issue

BENGALURU: Around 360 students from Seegehalli Government Higher Primary School in K R Puram faced water shortage for nearly five years. The school would suffer from January to June as the summer set in resulting in severe shortage of drinking water, water for toilet and hand wash. Though Seegehalli Gram Panchayat supplied water every week, the water wouldn't be enough to cater to 360 students.

As per the recent data provided by the Minister of School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, around 170 schools lack toilet facilities and 61 of them lack drinking water. However, education activists have always pointed out that the number might be more than what is it on the papers.

Saraswathi P N, Principal of Seegehalli Government Higher Primary School said, "This school was started in 1946 and there are two water storage tanks in the school. There is a borewell which has failed due to depletion in the ground water. The panchayat supplies water to the school but that is not sufficient for us. In addition to this, from the past few years, it has been turned into an English medium school. There are ten teachers working here which has attracted more students from surrounding villages."