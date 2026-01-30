Civic groups urge SEC to conduct Greater Bengaluru Authority polls using EVMs

BENGALURU: B.Pac members and representatives of Residents Welfare Associations met State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi on Thursday, urging him to hold the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) instead of the ballot system.

Nawin Iyer, an aspirant corporator from Rajajinagar and a B.Pac representative, said the voters exercised their franchise through the ballot in 1999 in Karnataka, but since then, voting has been held through EVMs. Holding elections through the ballot in the present day is like taking a step backwards, he added.

Girivasalu Naidu, member, Basavanagudi Residents Welfare Association, said EVMs also have a slip system and the voter is shown to which serial number/symbol/party they have voted for. The SEC could have simply used the new system, as it is fast.

Members from RT Nagar RWA in North City Corporation was also part of the delegation. A senior citizen raised concern of fraud and rigging with the ballot system.

A senior official from SEC said they have received a memorandum and assured the delegation to look into concerns. “The officials concerned will be called to discuss the issue,” said the official.