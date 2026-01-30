Karnataka-Goa NCC bags PM banner, trophy

BENGALURU: National Cadet Corps (NCC), Karnataka and Goa Directorate, has won the Prime Minister’s banner and trophy at the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi for the second consecutive year.

The PM’s banner and trophy were formally received by Air Commodore SB Arunkumar, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa, on Wednesday.

“Being crowned the champion directorate for the second consecutive year is a testament to professionalism, resilience, and never-say-die spirit of our cadets and staff,” he said.

Air Commodore Arunkumar lauded the governments of Karnataka and Goa, and universities and educational institutions of the two states for their support to the directorate.Seventeen directorates participated in the camp. The Karnataka and Goa Directorate emerged overall champions in drill, firing and cultural competitions.

The PM’s banner and trophy are awarded to a directorate that demonstrates consistent performance in a wide spectrum of NCC activities throughout the year.

Evaluation parameters include performance in centrally organised camps and competitions, standards of discipline, results in NCC certificate examinations, and the number of cadets selected for the armed forces.