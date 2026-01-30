Lokayukta cops’ raid on KAS officer unearths Rs 26.55 crore DA

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police raid on the properties of Assistant Commissioner Tejesh Kumar N in Bengaluru and and other places unearthed Rs 26.55 crore in assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. This is said to be the biggest volume of disproportionate assents uncovered by the anti-corruption watchdog in recent days.

According to an official statement, Tejesh Kumar, who was transferred as manager to the forest department in Shivamogga but is yet to report to duty, was found allegedly in possession of Rs 25.63 crore in immovable assets. It includes four sites, eight houses and 14 acres of agricultural land. He also owned movable assets of Rs 92.50 lakh, including vehicles worth Rs 92 lakh in total.

The search was conducted simultaneously by the Lokayukta police at the office and residences of the accused and his relatives at more than five places.

Cop caught taking Rs 4L bribe

The Lokayukta police caught a police inspector attached to the KP Agrahara police station red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh on Thursday.

According to the Lokayukta police, complainant Mohammed Akbar (42) was accused in a cheating case related to a chit fund and Inspector Govindraju allegedly demanded money to help him in the case. The inspector had earlier collected Rs 1 lakh from Akbar and was demanding additional money.

On Thursday, around 4.30 pm, Lokayukta police caught the inspector while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh at the Chamarajpet City Armed Reserve ground. A case has been registered against him.