No clarity on budget allocation for corpns, outlay may be small: Experts

BENGALURU: With all eyes on elections and the maiden Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) budget for Bengaluru’s five city corporations, experts said there is lack of clarity on the allocation of funds and execution of works.

They also pointed to confusion over funds needed by GBA and other parastatal agencies, including Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile) and Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to execute works.

Civic expert Kathyayini Chamaraj said against the expectations of the five corporations, the budget outlay will be small. Apart from getting government grants, they will have to generate their own revenue to meet expenditure. With unequal city growth, equi-revenue generation will be difficult among the corporations. Execution of all major projects will be through the GBA which will also need funds, she said, adding that it will be interesting to see how funds will be divided between corporators after elections.

A state Finance Commission official, seeking anonymity, said that as per the 12th Schedule of the Constitution and terms of reference of the working of the commission, funds are to be allocated to the corporation and not to any agency.

“Funds will not be allocated to the GBA, B-Smile, BSWML and others. It will be only to the corporation, in this case to five corporations. Also, in the last report submitted to the Governor in November 2025, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was not included. Now another report is being prepared and will be submitted by February-end to the Governor, which will then be sent to the state government and Cabinet for approval.