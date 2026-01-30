Palestinian films: BIFFes opens with call to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to take stand

BENGALURU: Amid a row over the Centre not clearing four Palestinian movies for screening at the 17th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) and the state government not taking a stand on the matter, multilingual actor and brand ambassador of BIFFes Prakash Raj insisted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take a stand.

In protest, he read out a Palestinian poem on the stage set on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, during the inaugural ceremony of the film festival on Thursday.

Members of the film fraternity and politicians urged the CM to take a stand regarding four of the five Palestinian films that were not cleared for screening. Speaking after the inauguration, Prakash Raj said an international film festival or literature festival is held to discuss and share diverse ideas and create possibilities for human connection. “However, nowadays, politics has made an entry into film and literary events. At a time when such a film festival is being held, Palestinian films are not being allowed to screen,” he said, urging the Karnataka government to oppose the Centre’s move and take a clear stand.

Drawing a comparison, Prakash Raj said when a short story collection from Karnataka, Heart Lamp, was translated into English and won the Booker Prize, it was celebrated widely.

“When someone else cannot bring their stories to our land, how can this be accepted?” he questioned. He pointed out that Kerala had taken a stand on the issue and screened the films, and said Karnataka should show similar resolve. Reading out the Palestinian poem, he stated that it reflected the pain and suffering of the people.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said several issues had been raised regarding films coming from outside or being made locally. “If we preserve and nurture all of this in a positive manner, such programmes will achieve their purpose,” he said.