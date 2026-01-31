COMED-K exams to be held on May 9

BENGALURU: The COMED-K/Uni-GAUGE 2026 has announced the date for the entrance examination of undergraduate courses, and the exams will be conducted on May 9, 2026. Students can apply from February 3, and the last date is March 16. This year, over 1,40,000 students are expected to appear for the exams from 200 cities across India, spanning 400 exam centres. It is a computer-based test for students. The examination is intended for candidates seeking admission to B.E/B. Tech programmes in more than 150 private unaided engineering colleges in the state and more than 30 deemed universities across India, affiliated with Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities. For more instructions, students can visit the official websites at www.comedk.org and www.unigauge.com.