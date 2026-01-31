IVF and ART procedures to be included in Karnataka CM’s ArK scheme

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approved the inclusion of assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and frozen embryo transfer (FET) under the AB-PMJAY CM’s ArK scheme. The benefit will be extended to 120 Priority Household (PHH) cardholders as a pilot project for a period of one year.

The scheme aims to support infertile couples with no living biological children for whom advanced fertility treatment is medically required but financially unaffordable. Treatment will be offered in government tertiary care hospitals, including district hospitals, medical colleges and autonomous institutes, as well as approved private ART centres registered under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act.

Under the scheme, eligible couples will be entitled to a one-time benefit covering up to three ART cycles in their lifetime, including frozen embryo transfer cycles. The package rates for the procedures will be fixed by the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) expert committee.

An expert committee headed by the Executive Director of the State Agency for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SAST) has been directed to issue detailed guidelines on eligibility criteria, inclusion and exclusion norms, standard operating procedures, and empanelment of facilities. The government has clarified that after one year, the services may be restricted to government hospitals if adequate facilities are available.