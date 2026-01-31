Making every opinion count: Young Bengalureans on Budget 2026

As India prepares for Budget 2026, young professionals in Bengaluru are looking beyond headlines. Rising rents, long commutes and climate-related challenges highlight the need for policies that translate growth into tangible improvements in daily life. From affordable housing to efficient public transport and climate-resilient infrastructure, young citizens emphasise execution over announcements, with a focus on what truly matters!
Aruna, student
I expect this budget to mitigate the adverse effects of global wars and rising tariffs by looking inward. Only then will it revive domestic consumption demand, enhance manufacturing competitiveness and strengthen private capital formation. On the lines of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Regional Transit System, I urge the government to invest in a high-speed rail from suburban areas around Bengaluru. This will help decongest the city, improve traffic and cut living and logistics costs. It will also improve urban productivity by reducing travel time, as ‘time’ is urban currency. I am also keen to see how the rupee will strengthen against the dollar with enhanced exports and pooling of investments.
Philip George K, mechanical engineer
I hope this budget is less headline-driven and more execution-focused, especially for cities like Bengaluru that already contribute massively to the economy. Because it rarely and often superficially reflects the real needs of youngsters. I hope urban everyday problems don’t get diluted between state and local governments by focusing on big-ticket national schemes. Young people’s concerns, like rent inflation, commute time, mental health, job security, and quality of life, should be addressed directly. This time, the budget should reflect work-life realities such as pressures of long commutes, informal work, or gig employment. Additionally, focus should be on the urban environment – flooding, garbage, lakes, and air quality, which are chronic problems, not emergencies – yet treated like afterthoughts.
Abijith K, finance manager
As a finance professional and someone who has recently started a family in Bengaluru, my expectation is financial predictability and cost-of-living support for the middle class. While budgets address growth and investment, they often overlook household-level challenges faced by young families. I hope for policies that support family-oriented financial planning, not just individual earners, as the budget that recognises the transition from individual to family life would help professionals plan responsibly without excessive financial strain. Additionally, reducing time and cost inefficiencies in daily life – through faster Metro execution, better last-mile connectivity, and improved urban planning- would have a big impact.
Divya Susanna Ebin, associate professor
While budgets prioritise infrastructure development, they often overlook the practical issues encountered by young sters, finding affordable housing, efficient public transportation and sustainable living options. It is essential to allocate more funds towards rental housing, programmes for first-time homebuyers, and tax incentives for related loans. I hope the Finance Minister prioritises affordable housing and strong infrastructure. Emphasis on job creation in sustainable infrastructure and the green economy is also required. The govt should concentrate on public transportation, renewable energy, climate-resilient urban areas and skill development, which would contribute to generating widespread employment.
Satvik Babu, private equity associate
Extending the Section 80D health insurance deduction into the new tax regime will increase coverage among young earners, who are nudged away from insurance benefits under the new regime. Working in a healthcare private equity firm, I see a structural issue on the supply side. While hospitals cannot levy GST on patients, they pay high GST on critical consumables, which squeezes margins and ultimately raises cost of care. Rationalising GST on consumables would improve affordability. While capital expenditure allocations have increased on paper, actual utilisation has lagged allocations, highlighting the need to focus on execution and timely deployment.