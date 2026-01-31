Making every opinion count: Young Bengalureans on Budget 2026

Aruna, student

I expect this budget to mitigate the adverse effects of global wars and rising tariffs by looking inward. Only then will it revive domestic consumption demand, enhance manufacturing competitiveness and strengthen private capital formation. On the lines of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Regional Transit System, I urge the government to invest in a high-speed rail from suburban areas around Bengaluru. This will help decongest the city, improve traffic and cut living and logistics costs. It will also improve urban productivity by reducing travel time, as ‘time’ is urban currency. I am also keen to see how the rupee will strengthen against the dollar with enhanced exports and pooling of investments.