Yelahanka farmers oppose Bettahalasur rail work

BENGALURU: Farmers from Yelahanka taluk have opposed land acquisition for the proposed Bettahalasur-Rajanukunte railway project. Addressing reporters here on Friday, leaders of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) demanded that the project be dropped as it would affect farmers’ livelihoods and destroy the local ecosystem.

They said Chikkaballapur-Gauribidanur and Sathya Sai Nilayam- Chikkaballapur railway projects, which have been pending for years, should be implemented at the earliest instead of taking up the Bettahalasur-Rajanukunte project.

KRRS general secretary BG Nanjundappa said small and marginal farmers of Singanayakanahalli, Thimmasandra, Bettahalasur and other villages near KIA at Devanahalli had protested against acquisition of their land by the Railways for the proposed project.

In December last, the government issued revised gazette notifications for land acquisition in several villages, including Bettahalasur and Rajakunte in Yelahanka taluk. Notices have been issued to acquire fertile agricultural land. “The proposed project is unscientific and will be of little use to people. The Railways must drop it. If the Railways goes ahead with the proposed project and acquires land for it, many farmers will be affected. Most of them are poor and will be left homeless,” Nanjundappa said.

He said the proposed project, if implemented, will lead to destruction of trees and plantations such as mango, guava and pomegranate. “Since Rajanakunte is only 6 km from the Yelahanka railway junction, there is no need for the proposed project. Instead, the Railways should take steps to build railway underpasses and overpasses for the benefit of the people of the region. Some underpasses built at Bettahalasur, Shettigere, Channahalli, Chikkasanne, IVC Road and Kodi Manchenahalli are not helping villagers, including farmers,” he said.