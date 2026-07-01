KFDC to launch e-portal for ready-to-cook seafood

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) is working to launch the ‘Seafood at Doorsteps’ commercial e-commerce platform to deliver fresh, hygienically processed and ready-to-cook seafood directly to consumers.

The platform will also improve the income of fishermen, fish farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Fish Farmer Producer Companies (FFPCs), said Dinesh Kumar Director of the Fisheries Department said on Tuesday. Customers will be able to browse an extensive catalogue of fresh and ready-to-cook seafood products with detailed descriptions, photographs, weights and pricing, he added.

By connecting the fishing communities directly with consumers through digital technology, better economic opportunities are being created for all.

The e-commerce platform has been developed on the Shopify platform and will be accessible through both mobile and desktop browsers without requiring users to download a separate application.

In the next phase, KFDC plans to introduce dedicated Android and iOS applications, expand its delivery network to additional locations and partner with professional logistics providers. The initiative aims to establish a direct market link between fish producers and consumers, responding to the growing demand for value-added seafood products in domestic and international markets.