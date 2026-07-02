In living colour: B'luru illustrator's vibrant portaits celebrate Kerala's everyday heroes

From his Bengaluru studio, illustrator Muhammed Sajid spends much of his time thinking about his hometown, Kerala, not its postcard landscapes, but the people who keep everyday life moving. Tea shop owners, bus conductors, fishermen, street vendors and sanitation workers populate Folks From Kerala, an ongoing online illustration series. The project recently earned him a spot on the AoI Awards 2026 shortlist, bringing international attention to coastal stories.

In Bengaluru, Sajid found the space to revisit the series with fresh eyes while being a visual designer. The latest body of work departs from the realism of the original 2018 series, introducing surreal imagery growing from subjects’ lives. Sharing the starting point, he says, “I spend time understanding the person’s expression, habits, profession and small details that make them unique. From there, I choose objects, colours and visual elements that naturally connect instead of forcing metaphors.”