NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of toddler abuse in Bengaluru IT firm's daycare

BENGALURU: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging that toddlers were subjected to inhuman treatment by caregivers at a daycare centre operating inside the Capgemini campus in Brookefield, Bengaluru. The Commission has issued notices to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, directing them to submit a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.

According to the NHRC, the alleged abuse came to light after a Child Helpline official received videos purportedly showing caregivers ill-treating toddlers whose parents, employed at the IT campus, had left them at the crib during working hours.

Meanwhile, HAL police have arrested a woman caregiver employed at the daycare centre for allegedly abusing toddlers. Following the incident, Capgemini shut down the facility and said it is cooperating with the authorities.

The accused has been identified as Vijayalakshmi (50), a native of Bangarapet in Kolar district. Police said an FIR has been registered against five caregivers for allegedly abusing children aged between two and three years. While Vijayalakshmi was arrested on Thursday, police are probing the role of the four other women named in the FIR and are verifying videos and other evidence.

She was produced before a court on Friday, which remanded her to judicial custody. During interrogation, Vijayalakshmi allegedly told investigators that the toddlers’ constant crying and disruptive behaviour prompted her to act in such a manner, police said.