Horror in Bengaluru daycare exposes gaps in workplace childcare

BENGALURU: The alleged horrific atrocities committed on children at the daycare facility at tech giant CapGemini’s office in Brookefield have sent shockwaves across Bengaluru, and the consequent arrest of the whistleblower has only fuelled public anger towards what is being deemed as misplaced priorities during this critical time. The ongoing investigation into the case has done little to alleviate the anxiety of single or nuclear working parents across the city, with a resounding silence on the part of most of the parents whose children had to suffer.

CapGemini’s statement following the fiasco levies the blame on Little Scholars, the third-party service provider. Although it states that the company will “Provide support to affected families, including access to a helpline facility, dedicated counselling through our Employee Assistance Program, and flexible work from home options”, TNIE could not reach the team to obtain details.

But the most shocking revelation is that none of the parents have registered any complaint yet, nor have they reached out to officials regarding it.

According to Karnataka’s labour laws – specifically the Karnataka Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Rules of 2019 – any entity employing more than 50 workers is legally required to have a crèche facility for its employees’ children, provided they are six years or below of age.

According to internal sources who have requested anonymity, many companies – including industry behemoths like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro – do not have any daycare facilities on-site at most of their campuses, leaving parents to resort to third-party daycare.

An employee at Bosch revealed that there is no on-site daycare facility at her office space in Koramangala. “Instead, the company allows reimbursement for parents if they choose to keep their children at third party daycare.