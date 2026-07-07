Horror in Bengaluru daycare exposes gaps in workplace childcare

BENGALURU: The alleged horrific atrocities committed on children at the daycare facility at tech giant CapGemini’s office in Brookefield have sent shockwaves across Bengaluru, and the consequent arrest of the whistleblower has only fuelled public anger towards what is being deemed as misplaced priorities during this critical time. The ongoing investigation into the case has done little to alleviate the anxiety of single or nuclear working parents across the city, with a resounding silence on the part of most of the parents whose children had to suffer.
CapGemini’s statement following the fiasco levies the blame on Little Scholars, the third-party service provider. Although it states that the company will “Provide support to affected families, including access to a helpline facility, dedicated counselling through our Employee Assistance Program, and flexible work from home options”, TNIE could not reach the team to obtain details.
But the most shocking revelation is that none of the parents have registered any complaint yet, nor have they reached out to officials regarding it.
According to Karnataka’s labour laws – specifically the Karnataka Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Rules of 2019 – any entity employing more than 50 workers is legally required to have a crèche facility for its employees’ children, provided they are six years or below of age.
According to internal sources who have requested anonymity, many companies – including industry behemoths like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro – do not have any daycare facilities on-site at most of their campuses, leaving parents to resort to third-party daycare.
An employee at Bosch revealed that there is no on-site daycare facility at her office space in Koramangala. “Instead, the company allows reimbursement for parents if they choose to keep their children at third party daycare.
The cap for this reimbursement is Rs 7,500 per month, anything beyond which is to be paid by the parent(s) in question,” she said. An employee of SanDisk’s office in Bellandur said the company has neither an on-site daycare facility nor any reimbursement policy.
At Tech Mahindra’s office in Electronics City Phase II, as shared by an employee, there does exist an on-site daycare facility, which like CapGemini’s is operated by a third-party agency, with Tech Mahindra acting in a supervisory role. “Parents of around 25 kids use the facility here, and there has not been any noticeable dip in the number due to panic,” the employee said.
An expecting mother who works out of co-working facility WeWork’s office space on 80 Feet Road Koramangala said the space had no provision for on-site daycare. “I do wish there was a daycare at the space; in its absence, I will probably have to resort to a caretaker for my child before kindergarten. Some of WeWork’s offices do have nursing rooms for new mothers, who can bring their kids along,” she said.
A spokesperson at Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) said the association has leased out a building to an external vendor to operate a common daycare facility, and that ELCIA has not had to intervene as there have been no complaints. “Due to normalisation of hybrid working conditions post-pandemic, companies don’t see the point of having crèches because it is assumed that on any given working day, one of the parents can stay home to look after the child,” they added.
IMPACT ON KIDS
Psychologist Ann Treesa Rafi said the alleged abuse could have lasting psychological consequences on young children, although its impact would vary from child to child. While some may display immediate signs of fear and distress, others may not be able to articulate what they have experienced because of their age. Instead, trauma may surface through sudden behavioural changes, disturbed sleep, persistent crying, withdrawal, aggression, refusal to attend school or daycare, or even physical symptoms such as unexplained rashes, fever and other stress-related illnesses. She cautioned that repeated experiences of abuse during early childhood can shape a child’s sense of safety and trust, making it difficult to form secure relationships later in life.
Rafi urged parents to be alert to any sudden change in behaviour and seek professional help if the child’s distress becomes severe, persistent or begins to interfere with daily life. With a rise in nuclear families and dual-income households, parents often have limited childcare options and place immense trust in daycare centres to provide a safe and nurturing environment. She said stronger workplace policies, flexible working arrangements and better parental leave are essential to ease the burden on young families.
For Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist at Cadabam’s Hospitals, “What parents openly discuss is usually the logistical challenge of childcare rather than the psychological burden that accompanies it, making the counselling process after a traumatic process like this all the more difficult.”
“Caregivers should know how to identify when a child is distressed, keep them meaningfully engaged and provide warmth, affection and a safe environment. Safety must always come first,” said Mansi Ram, administrator of Chimply Fun Preschool, Banaswadi.
She added that many anxious parents had approached the preschool after the incident, with several asking about CCTV cameras and other safety measures. Calling for strict action against those responsible, she said authorities must strengthen regulation by conducting rigorous inspections, verifying licences, checking infrastructure, and thoroughly screening and training staff employed in daycare centres.
Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Chairperson Santosh Kumar C said the commission will recommend mandatory CCTV access for parents, introduce new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for daycare centres, and ensure compulsory training for all daycare staff. He said the commission will write to the government, seeking stricter child safety measures.