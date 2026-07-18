Family disputes surfaced before Dharwad doctor's murder, relatives claim

DHARWAD: As investigations continue into the murder of Dr Kiran Honnannavar (45) at an apartment in Dharwad, fresh details have emerged from relatives and neighbours regarding the couple’s relationship. A relative of Dr Honnannavar alleged that disagreements and arguments were a frequent occurrence in the household. According to the relative, Dr Priyanka often quarrelled over minor issues, creating tension within the family.

The relative claimed that Dr Honnannavar had endured these problems since their marriage and rarely objected, hoping that the situation would improve over time. Despite repeated advice from family members urging Dr Priyanka to change her behaviour, the disagreements allegedly continued.

The relative further claimed that many family members gradually stopped visiting the couple because of the strained atmosphere. The relative also alleged that, during a heated argument some time ago, Dr Priyanka had threatened Dr Honnannavar with a knife. “We all grew up almost together.

Dr Honnannavar came from a middle-class family. His father owned three acres of agricultural land and sold it to support Kiran’s education. Kiran was academically brilliant and completed much of his education with the help of scholarships,” the relative said.

“He was approachable and got along well with people. He seldom discussed family matters with outsiders. The couple never revealed the extent of their personal issues in public. Anger and ego have destroyed the family and ruined Dr Priyanka’s life as well,” a neighbour said.

The neighbour also expressed concern about the couple’s son, stating that timely intervention proved crucial.