Narcotics worth Rs 28 crore seized; 7 interstate peddlers held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested seven interstate drug peddlers and seized various narcotic substances worth Rs 28 crore in three separate operations.

The investigation revealed that foreign drug peddlers, who had come under the police radar, were using local peddlers to transport narcotics. In first case, police seized 12.92 kg of MDMA crystals and 60 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 26.45 crore. The accused are Kaleem (19), Kanaya (20), Satyam (19), and Sahil Kumar (22).

In the second case, the police arrested Piyush S Jacob, a native of Kerala, for allegedly peddling drugs to his network in Wilson Garden.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided his residence and seized 33.2 kg of ganja worth Rs 33.2 lakh. In the third case, the police arrested two Rajasthan natives for peddling drugs in Chikkajala.

They seized 7 kg of opium and 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.15 crore. The operations were carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Raja Imam Kasim P and led by Assistant Commissioner of Police LY Rajesh, along with inspectors of the Anti-Narcotic Wing.