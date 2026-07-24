Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch launches one-on-one counselling for rowdy-sheeters

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police has begun conducting one-on-one counselling sessions for rowdy-sheeters to reform them and help them reintegrate into society. The police are also exploring employment opportunities for those who show signs of rehabilitation.

The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajay Hilori.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the police commissioner said, “We have categorised the rowdy-sheeters and are counselling a selected group. The aim is to reform offenders who were drawn into crime under difficult circumstances. As some of them have not been involved in crime for a long time, they should be given a chance, and the ‘rowdy’ tag should be removed.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-I) Srihari Babu BL, who conceived the initiative, said the programme targets individuals who inadvertently got involved in crime, were later listed as rowdy-sheeters, and have only two or three criminal cases registered against them. The police are also counselling their family members to assess the individuals’ recent behaviour and social environment. Based on their progress, the CCB is attempting to connect reformed rowdy-sheeters with employment opportunities.

He added that each counselling session lasts for a minimum of two hours and may extend to four hours, depending on the individual’s background and response. The sessions are being conducted at the CCB Organised Crime Wing office by inspectors from the East and West divisions. Several of those being counselled have not been involved in any criminal activity for more than a decade but continue to remain on the rowdy-sheeters’ list.