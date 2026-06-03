K-alling All Stars: K-pop pop-up park thrills Bengaluru fans over the weekend

This festival of K-culture was happening alongside the K-pop giant’s auditions for a new girl group. While not many official details have been revealed, Ashok hopes it will have an Indian touch. “I hope they try to stick more to our roots than keep the group entirely to the K-pop standard. That will be more interesting to see, compared to something similar to existing groups.” A representative from the company noted that they have been looking for candidates who show strong potential and star quality and plan to launch them onto the global stage as the next generation of pop superstars following in the footsteps of groups like BTS and Katseye.

While fans were all smiles at the event, some feathers were ruffled by a last-minute venue change to EBISU Convention Center in Chokkanahalli to avoid safety issues from heavy rainfall. “The previous venue had metro connectivity and was better for my friends who lived 15 km away. Some dropped out because they were worried about travelling home from the outskirts. But I’m glad to see there’s proper temperature regulation and adequate water available here,” said Teja Madhava, a recent graduate.

But with Saturday seeing heavy rainfall and flooding, most were glad for a roof over the festivities, calling it an organisational improvement on the last big K-pop event in the city in 2024, when K-pop stars Suho and Hyolyn performed in the rain. “This is definitely more accommodating and made sense to me because it was announced a few days in advance. We left just before the rain started on Saturday, but imagine if it was open-air,” shuddered Ashok.