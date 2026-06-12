Sewage from upstream areas floods layouts in Karnataka's Byrathi

BENGALURU: The residents of Kanakashree Byrathi Layout are left in the lurch as dirty water from upstream areas is flooding the main road connecting their layout and a number of apartments in Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) for ages, and still the issue is unresolved. The residents say the flow has increased as tenements have increased.

“The water on the road is mixed (raw sewage and water from kitchens and bathrooms). Despite bringing the notice to assistant executive engineer Horamavu, BECC and BWSSB, the issue was not addressed. BWSSB officials, after inspection on Wednesday, shifted the onus on corporation officials, who point fingers at the water board,” said M Selvarasu, resident, Kanakashree Byrathi Layout.

Apritha, AEE Horamavu, she did not respond. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Water Supply Sewerage Board officials along with the team, visited the spot and stated that sewage connection is being given to the area as it is under 110 villages that were absorbed into the corporation.

“At some place there is a discontinuity (sewage lines), and once this is fixed, the problem will be addressed,” said an official and added that the East City Corporation officials also need to add a small drain network. Due to a lack of drainage, the water is flowing into the roads.