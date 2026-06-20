Karnataka police arrest three for circulating AI videos of actress Rukmini Vasanth

BENGALURU: Three persons were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for circulating objectionable images and videos of actress Rukmini Vasanth on social media after creating them using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner.

The arrested are G Ravikumar (24) from Chilakamukhi village in Bagalkot district, L Chandrakanth (33), from Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga, and R Ranjith (25) from Mahalakshmi Nagar 4th Main Road in Nagasandra.

“Such acts caused harm to her reputation and personal privacy, subjected her to mental harassment, and misrepresented her before the public. Three mobile phones used in the commission of the offence were seized from their possession,” said an officer.