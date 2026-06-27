Trail of Tales: These upcoming walks show a different side of Bengaluru

Writer Abhishek Khan is helping Bengalureans realise their interconnectedness with nature through a deep-rooted tradition: oral storytelling, specifically the ghostly kind, through a walk on July 5 at 4pm. “We have a history of stories associated with trees native to India, most of them around nightmares. They were about the land and we were binding our stories to these trees long before we were binding books,” he says. The walk takes participants through Lal Bagh, pausing at specific trees and engaging the senses with fragrances throughout the park. Pointing to one of the highlights, Khan shares, “A banyan tree, for example, would give you a nightmare that a woman calls out to a man while he is sleeping, and if you go towards it, only your bones will be found in the morning.”

Details: @lalbagh.info on Instagram