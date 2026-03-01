19 flights from KIA to West Asia cancelled

BENGALURU: Following the closure of large parts of airspace in West Asia, 19 passenger flights operating to and from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were cancelled over Saturday and Sunday.

Airport sources said nine arrivals and ten departures scheduled for February 28 and March 1 were called off due to prevailing airspace restrictions. Key sectors affected include Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha, resulting in significant disruption for international travellers.

With several flights grounded across these routes and with many airlines cancelling international flights that are westbound passengers are left stranded.

MLC Bhojegowda stranded at Dubai airport

Among those affected is MLC Bhojegowda and his family, who are reportedly stranded at the Dubai International Airport. They were travelling to Bengaluru from Johannesburg with a layover in Dubai when services were disrupted.

Passengers have been advised to check with airlines for updates and rebooking options. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, though no timeline has been provided for the resumption of normal operations.