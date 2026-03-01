19 flights from KIA to West Asia cancelled

BENGALURU: Following the closure of large parts of airspace in West Asia, 19 passenger flights operating to and from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were cancelled over Saturday and Sunday.
Airport sources said nine arrivals and ten departures scheduled for February 28 and March 1 were called off due to prevailing airspace restrictions. Key sectors affected include Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha, resulting in significant disruption for international travellers.
With several flights grounded across these routes and with many airlines cancelling international flights that are westbound passengers are left stranded.
MLC Bhojegowda stranded at Dubai airport
Among those affected is MLC Bhojegowda and his family, who are reportedly stranded at the Dubai International Airport. They were travelling to Bengaluru from Johannesburg with a layover in Dubai when services were disrupted.
Passengers have been advised to check with airlines for updates and rebooking options. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, though no timeline has been provided for the resumption of normal operations.
flights hit in M’luru
IX 822 (Doha-Mangaluru)
IX 832 (Dubai-Mangaluru)
IX 831 (Mangaluru-Dubai)
IX 847 (Mangaluru-Dammam)
IX 813 (Mangaluru-Dubai)
IX 851 (Mangaluru-Kuwait)
IX 815 (Mangaluru-Abu Dhabi)
6E 1467 (Mangaluru-Dubai)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that in light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the State Government is treating with utmost seriousness the safety and well-being of Kannadigas residing in the region, including Israel, UAE, Iran, and Qatar.
“I have held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and directed that all necessary and proactive measures be undertaken to safeguard our people. Given the suspension of air services in several countries in the region, those unable to return to India and currently in conflict-affected areas are earnestly advised to relocate to safer zones at the earliest,” the CM said. He instructed officials to operationalise a dedicated helpline to assist affected families.
“Please be assured that the safety of every Kannadiga is our foremost priority, and coordinated efforts are already underway in close liaison with the concerned authorities,” he said. The CM said he has been informed by former minister Nagendra that 32 individuals from Ballari are stranded in Dubai. “We stand firmly committed to protecting our citizens and will continue to monitor the situation closely, responding with sensitivity, responsibility, and resolve,” Siddaramaiah said.