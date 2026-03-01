Astrologer predicts short lifespan, woman hangs self

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman died by suicide after an astrologer reportedly predicted that she would not live long. The victim, identified as Vidyajyothi, was to get married in a few days to her boyfriend from Madikeri.

She was found hanging at her residence in MEI Layout in Bagalagunte police station limits on Friday.

She has taken the extreme step on Friday evening. Vidyajyothi, who was an MBA graduate, was employed with a private firm and had been working from home since the last few months.

The astrologer, after predicting a short lifespan for the victim, had advised nine days of special prayers to ward off the problem. The victim, as advised by the astrologer, offered prayers. On Friday, which was the ninth day of the ritual, she was supposed to offer ‘thaali’ to Goddess Maramma. Her family was making arrangements for the prayers.

The victim, who went inside her room on Friday afternoon, later did not come out. When they had to go to the temple at around 8 pm, Kavitha, her mother, called her. Since there was no response, they found the doors locked from the inside. When they peeped through the window, they found Vidyajyothi hanging.

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case and are further investigating.