Decomposed body found in rented house at Bagalagunte

BENGALURU: The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found inside a house at Vijayalakshmi Layout under the Bagalagunte police station limits on Friday. Police suspect that the victim was murdered after his hands and legs were tied, following which he was stabbed to death. The accused had allegedly covered the victim’s mouth with tape.

According to police, two months ago, two persons identifying themselves as Mohan Krishna and Urvashi, claiming to be a couple, had rented the house belonging to Nataraj. They had informed the owner that they would vacate the premises in March. When Nataraj visited the house five days ago, he found it locked. On Friday, neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted him.

Nataraj’s son later opened the house using a spare key and discovered a decomposed body inside, following which the police were informed.

“The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The duo who rented the house are suspected to have murdered the victim and fled. Another possibility is that the woman, with the help of an accomplice, may have killed Mohan Krishna and escaped,” a police officer said.