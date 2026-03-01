Karnataka launches HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer

BENGALURU: Karnataka joins the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer among girls. The campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and simultaneously webcast at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru.

Around 1.15 crore girls above the age of 14 will be vaccinated through government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals, and government medical colleges and hospitals. The three-month campaign will be conducted in mission mode to ensure maximum coverage. Health officials noted that cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related illness among women. The vaccine helps prevent infections that can lead to the disease.

Officials described the initiative as a significant milestone in protecting adolescent girls. The drive will be expanded statewide in the coming days to ensure wider access and coverage. Senior officials at the event included Director of Medical Education Dr Sujatha Rathod, National Health Mission Managing Director Avinash Menon, the Dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, the Director of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, and other senior officers.