Light pollution mars planet viewing in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru skywatchers hoping to witness the much-publicised six-planet alignment on February 28 were met with disappointment, as only Jupiter was clearly visible from the city. The event, described as a “planetary parade,” involved Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Neptune appearing in the same region of the western sky after sunset and Uranus much higher in the sky. However, urban conditions and astronomical factors limited visibility.

Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Dr BR Guruprasad, explained that four of the planets- Mercury, Venus, Saturn and Neptune were positioned very close to the western horizon at sunset. “Buildings, twilight, light pollution, moon and thin clouds made it extremely difficult to spot them from Bengaluru,” he said.