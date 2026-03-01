Trans-forming into independent, strong woman

MANGALURU: The transgender community remains one of the most marginalised sections of society, often facing discrimination, neglect and humiliation.

Yet, some individuals from the community rise above these challenges, turning adversity into stories of empowerment and dignity.

Ani Mangaluru, a transwoman, who hails from Raichur but lives in Mangaluru, is a classic example. Born Ajiba, Ani excelled academically and obtained her BA degree with 79% marks in Raichur. In 2019–20, she moved to Mangaluru to pursue a BEd course.

“When I was in Class 3, I started noticing changes in my body, but had no awareness about them. My classmates bullied me constantly because of my behaviour,” Ani told TNSE.

In 2022, Ani underwent gender-affirming surgery. Because of that, she had to discontinue her B.Ed course after the second semester. “Soon after the surgery, I became aware of the difficulties and challenges faced by transgenders and how society treats them. Despite these hardships, I resolved to live an independent and dignified life,” Ani said.

Her determination led to the opening of ‘Ani Cafe’ at Pumpwell in Mangaluru recently. She opens her cafe as early as 4 am and shuts it by midnight. It was a dream she had nurtured for years.

“Last year, I submitted an application to the deputy commissioner seeking a licence to run a small business. In January, the Mangaluru City Corporation approved my application, making it possible to launch my cafe. It was a dream come true. I have been receiving a positive response from local people and those visiting my cafe since then,” she said.

Ani’s journey towards self-reliance was fuelled by experiences of humiliation. Recalling several such instances, she said even autorickshaw drivers refused to drop her home.