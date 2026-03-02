Social media influences behaviour: Doctors

BENGALURU: Reckless driving and dangerous stunt videos uploaded on social media are increasingly shaping how young people perceive risk and recognition. As such clips go viral, garnering thousands of views, likes and shares, the trend is quietly scripting a dangerous blueprint for the next generation. Experts opine that as these videos normalise aggression, algorithms reward outrage with attention and warn about the lack of digital scrutiny.

Speaking to TNIE about the influence of social media on aggressive behaviour on road, Dr Arun Kumar, senior consultant psychiatrist at Cadabams Hospitals, said, “Content triggering emotions like anger, shock or fear spreads faster as it captures attention instantly. Social media algorithms amplify content that generates engagement. This loop makes aggressive behaviour more visible, though most people continue to behave responsibly in public spaces.”

Dr Megha Shankar, Clinical Psychologist at Mindew Healthcare, said, “When clips of aggression or rage go viral on social media, the views and shares can be seen as a reward to their behaviour. It triggers validation rather than shame for criticism. Kids and teens exposed to social media without guidance or scrutiny from elders subconsciously mimic actions that appear rewarding. Social media can indirectly encourage public outrage and aggressive behaviour as it attracts attention.”