Bengaluru East City Corporation to hold public interaction meet today

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) will hold a public interaction meeting on Tuesday. Similar meetings will be held by the West City Corporation on March 5, by the North City Corporation on March 10, and by the South City Corporation on March 12.

During these grievance redressal meetings, people may submit petitions to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and respective corporation commissioners. Steps will be taken to resolve their grievances.

During the meetings, grievances related to roads, sanitation, streetlight maintenance, drainage and garbage disposal will be heard. Instructions will be issued to corporation officials to take action without any delay.

Additional commissioners (Development and Revenue), joint commissioners, heads of various departments, and other corporation officials will attend the meetings.

GBA has urged people, members of residents’ welfare associations and other organisations in the limits of the BECC to attend the meeting at the commissioner’s office at RHB Colony on Whitefield Main Road from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.