BSWML identifies 100 acres for integrated waste project in Bengaluru
BENGALURU: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda on Monday stated that more than 100 acres of land, including the Terra Farm area in Gundalahalli village of Doddabelavangala hobli in Doddaballapur taluk, and government land in Gollahalli in Bengaluru South, have been identified for a comprehensive solid waste management project. He stated that after providing compensation set by the government, the land acquisition process will be completed, and work will begin.
Addressing the media on a significant increase in the amount of low-value plastic collection in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and GBA monetising it through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on the Refuse Derived Fuel from low-value plastic, he said the government has taken a decision for compensation to landowners at Gundalahalli village, and compensation is fixed at the rate of Rs 1.57 crore per acre.
Speaking about low-value plastic (RDF), Karee Gowda said a total of 19,470 tonnes of RDF has been collected from October 9, 2025, to February 26, 2026, through segregation, and said an average of 6,000 tonnes of solid waste is being generated in the city every day. About 520 tonnes of low-value plastic is being collected, and the target is to increase this to 1,000 tonnes.
The collected RDF waste is being transported to cement plants for disposal through co-processing under a tender agreement. A total of 18,625 tonnes of RDF waste has been transported to Dalmia Cements plant from December 15, 2025 to February 26, 2026.
“Under this process, cement companies provide EPR credits to BSWML. These transactions are providing financial strength to the organisation and helping in sustainable solid waste management. From December 2025 to January 2026, 3,600 EPR credits will be sold to Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs) under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2024, generating a revenue of Rs 1.80 crore. This will make plastic waste management more sustainable,” he said.
HAVE A GARBAGE PROBLEM? FILE A COMPLAINT
If the public has a garbage problem in any area under GBA jurisdiction, they can send a message to Sahay 2.0 software, GBA helpline number 1533 or WhatsApp chatbot number 94481 97197. Complaints are reviewed through the Integrated Command Control Centre, information is provided to the relevant authorities and the problem is resolved quickly.
APPOINTMENT OF AMBASSADORS
As part of the Swachh Survekshan campaign in the GBA, Padma Shri awardee Manjamma Jogati, film actor Aniruddha Jatkar and social activist Arun Pai are being appointed as ambassadors to create awareness among citizens about cleanliness. Awareness programmes will be carried out widely in the city through the ambassadors.