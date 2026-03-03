BSWML identifies 100 acres for integrated waste project in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda on Monday stated that more than 100 acres of land, including the Terra Farm area in Gundalahalli village of Doddabelavangala hobli in Doddaballapur taluk, and government land in Gollahalli in Bengaluru South, have been identified for a comprehensive solid waste management project. He stated that after providing compensation set by the government, the land acquisition process will be completed, and work will begin.

Addressing the media on a significant increase in the amount of low-value plastic collection in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and GBA monetising it through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on the Refuse Derived Fuel from low-value plastic, he said the government has taken a decision for compensation to landowners at Gundalahalli village, and compensation is fixed at the rate of Rs 1.57 crore per acre.

Speaking about low-value plastic (RDF), Karee Gowda said a total of 19,470 tonnes of RDF has been collected from October 9, 2025, to February 26, 2026, through segregation, and said an average of 6,000 tonnes of solid waste is being generated in the city every day. About 520 tonnes of low-value plastic is being collected, and the target is to increase this to 1,000 tonnes.