‘Cherry blossom season’ sparks surge in eye allergies in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru turns pink with blooming rosy trumpet trees, ophthalmologists are reporting a sharp rise in allergic conjunctivitis linked to high pollen levels during the December-March blossom season.

The dry, windborne pollen released from these trees is a major trigger for eye allergies.

Hospitals across the city are witnessing a steady increase in patients presenting with intense itching, redness, watering, and discharge in the eyes.

Doctors estimate that nearly 30–40% of outpatients now report allergy-related eye complaints, with recurrent episodes becoming common. While children remain vulnerable, young adults who commute through dusty, polluted roads are also affected.

“Repeated rubbing eyes, weakens the cornea and may lead to keratoconus, a condition which cannot always be corrected with glasses,” said Dr Shalini Shetty, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Apollo Hospitals.

Delayed treatment can worsen inflammation and increase the risk of infections. “If ignored, it may lead to corneal damage or secondary infections,” said Dr Sushmitha Sriganesh, cornea, phaco & refractive surgeon, at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital.

Doctors are also observing a rise in secondary infections. “We are seeing more cases of bacterial conjunctivitis and styes due to persistent watering and touching of the eyes,” said Dr Sandeep Suresh Patil, consultant and head of ophthalmology at Sakra World Hospital.